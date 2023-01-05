DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A 27-year-old Dartmouth man was sentenced to three to five years in state prison for raping a woman after a New Year’s party, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Justin Camara pleaded guilty to rape and witness intimidation on Tuesday in Fall River Superior Court.

Prosecutors said Camara offered to drive the victim back to her hotel from a mutual friend’s party on Dec. 31, 2020, but instead took her to a different motel, where he raped her.

The next day, the victim contacted the host of the party, who confronted the defendant. During a subsequent phone call, Camara offered to give the victim money, marijuana, and help with groceries if she would not report the rape, according to prosecutors.

The victim reported the rape to Dartmouth police on Jan. 4, 2021, and submitted a rape kit.

At the time of the incident, Camara was on probation following an 18-month jail sentence for indecent assault and battery on a person aged 14 or older in Fall River.

“I am pleased the defendant was held accountable for taking advantage of the victim and sexually assaulting her,” Quinn said. “It is concerning that the defendant was already on probation for similar conduct at the time of this incident. He clearly needs to be kept off streets to protect this victim and others from this defendant.”