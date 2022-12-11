DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Dartmouth man is facing multiple charges after allegedly causing a head-on crash while under the influence of drugs.

Police say the crash happened around 5 p.m. Friday in the area of Chase Road near Little Lucy Road.

Two cars were involved in the crash – a 2010 Ford Escape and a 2015 Nissan Altima.

2015 Nissan Altima Involved in head-on crash in Dartmouth

According to police, the driver and passenger of the Nissan had to be removed from the car by fire crews. They were brought to St. Luke’s Hospital and treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford, who police identified as 19-year-old Jacob Thomas, was arrested and is now facing multiple charges including operating under the influence of drugs, and having an open container of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Dartmouth Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.