Dartmouth man arrested, accused of exposing himself to women

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police have charged a man they said accosted and exposed himself to several women over the course of several days.

Police said Jose Luis Diaz of Dartmouth is charged with open and gross lewdness; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; and a marked lanes violation. They said he was driving a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan at the time of his arrest.

Though they did not immediately release further details about the incidents, Police said Diaz is a suspect in a similar event at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.