Live Now
12 on 12: A Digital Original-The Cold Case Cards: All In
Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News This Morning

Dartmouth man arrested, accused of exposing himself to women

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police have charged a man they said accosted and exposed himself to several women over the course of several days.

Police said Jose Luis Diaz of Dartmouth is charged with open and gross lewdness; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; and a marked lanes violation. They said he was driving a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan at the time of his arrest.

Though they did not immediately release further details about the incidents, Police said Diaz is a suspect in a similar event at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Jeffrey Osborne

Target 12

Live Cams