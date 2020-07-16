Dartmouth homicide victim died of gunshot wounds, DA’s office says

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man found dead on the side of the road in Dartmouth earlier this week appears to have been the victim of a shooting, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The body of Jose Cortez Cornejo, 27, was discovered just after 5 a.m. Tuesday off Horseneck Road.

On Thursday, the DA’s office said an autopsy conducted by the state medical examiner indicated he died of apparent gunshot wounds.

The homicide remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dartmouth police at (508) 910-1700 or send an anonymous tip to the DA’s office online or by texting Bristol to CRIMES (274637) followed by the tip.