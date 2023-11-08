DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — For the first time in more than 20 years a New England high school marching band is heading to compete nationally.

The Dartmouth High School marching band is making the trip to Indianapolis to compete in the Grand National Championship.

The team has won seven straight U.S. Bands National Championships, but that competition is mostly teams from the Northeast. Now they are facing the best competition in the country.

Typically national teams have more than 200 students, but Dartmouth only has 92, including some middle schoolers.

If they get past the preliminary round, then the competition will be cut from roughly 90 bands to 30.