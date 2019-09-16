DA: Taunton man arrested in Fall River homicide

Breaking News
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton man is due for arraignment Monday afternoon in connection with Friday’s homicide in Fall River.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said the suspect – identified as Joseph Noe, 25 – turned himself in at the Fall River Police Station Monday morning and was placed under arrest.

The DA’s Office said Noe is charged with murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building and two counts of assault and battery by means of a firearm.

Police responded to JC’s Cafe on Bedford Street around 10:15 p.m. Friday reports of multiple people shot.

One victim – Eric Voshell, 39 – was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Rhode Island Hospital where, the DA said, he was pronounced dead.

Two other gunshot victims – a 37-year-old Fall River man and a 23-year-old Bridgewater man – were treated at area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the DA’s office said.

