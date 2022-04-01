FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s office has made public the final report on a deadly police-involved shooting in Fall River.

In December, the DA’s office and Massachusetts State Police found the lethal use of force on 30-year-old Anthony Harden was justified. While the investigation was still active at the time, the DA’s office said they had enough to determine that no crime had been committed by the officers.

The investigation has since concluded and found the officers’ actions were in compliance with the Fall River Police Department’s use-of-force policy.

Read the full report here »

Harden was shot by one of two officers who were there to take him into custody on assault charges, according to the DA’s office. He later died at the hospital.

The report states that after the officers told Harden they were arresting him, he “suddenly and violently attacked the male police officer with a knife,” trying to stab him in the head and neck.

The second officer shot Harden twice in the side to stop the attack. The DA’s office said de-escalation tactics were not feasible because the other officer’s life was in danger.

“There is no evidence that a crime was committed by the officers,” DA Thomas Quinn III said in a statement. “My sympathies continue to go out to Mr. Harden’s family for their loss. However, the uncontroverted evidence was that an officer was attacked by Anthony Harden with a knife. The officer’s partner was legally justified in using deadly force to save his life.”

It’s noted in the final report that the officer was attacked had a stun gun, while the officer did not.

Harden’s family sued DA Quinn earlier this year after his office refused to release more information on the investigation. The DA’s office said it was because the investigation was still active at the time.