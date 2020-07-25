DA identifies Taunton man who drowned in Plymouth, Mass pond

Plymouth, Mass. (WPRI) — The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office has identified the man who drowned in Plymouth, Mass. on Friday night.

Investigators say that Jacob Peabody, 23, of Taunton, died after drowning at a pond at Ellis Haven Campground.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters were able to pull him from the water about 15 minutes later.

Peabody was about 100 feet from the shore, and the water was bout 15 feet deep.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The incident is still under investigation.