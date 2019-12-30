DA identifies New Bedford fire victim

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — While the cause of a deadly fire in New Bedford remains under investigation, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office Monday released the victim’s identity.

A man – now identified by the DA’s office as Robert Seamans, 88 – was pulled from a fire at his home on Myrtle Street Saturday and was later pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Hospital.

When crews arrived on scene around 5 p.m., smoke and flames were coming from the building. Firefighters said there was extensive damage on the second floor of the home, which is where they found Seamans.