FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The investigation continues into the shooting death of a man in Fall River Saturday evening.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III identified the victim as 44-year-old Manuel Batista Castro.

Officers rushed to a home on Bank Street following several reports of a man who had been shot.

The officers found Batista Castro on a front porch suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Quinn said another man was found suffering from an injury to his hand that did not appear to be life-threatening. He was transported to Charlton Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the man’s hand injury is unknown and it’s unclear whether he is connected to the shooting.

No suspects are in custody at this time.