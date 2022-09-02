HYANNIS, Mass. (WPRI) — Barnstable police found a married couple dead inside their Hyannis home on Friday.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said police responding to the Murrays Way home around 2:45 a.m. found Aline De Lima Ferreira De Castro and Luiz Castro Jr. dead.

The preliminary investigation suggests it was a murder-suicide, according to the DA.

Investigators believe Castro Jr. killed his wife with a knife and then hung himself.

Their two children, ages 7 and 11, were home at the time and are now in the custody of the Department of Children and Families, the DA said.

The incident remains under investigation.