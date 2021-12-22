DA: Fall River police justified in deadly shooting; suspect attacked officer with knife

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting death of a suspect last month.

An investigation conducted by Massachusetts State Police detectives and the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office found the use of force was justified after the suspect “suddenly and violently” attacked one of the officers with a knife.

The DA’s office said two officers had gone to Anthony Harden’s Melville Street apartment on Nov. 22 to arrest him on domestic violence charges. Harden was uncooperative, police said and when one of the officers reached for his handcuffs, Harden grabbed a knife and lunged at him, trying several times to stab the officer in the head and neck area.

As the officer tried to stop the attack, he became pinned against the wall, prompting the second officer to shoot Harden twice in the side, according to the DA’s office.

Harden was treated at the scene then taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 7 p.m.

Over the past few weeks, detectives gathered evidence and conducted 20 interviews, the DA’s office said. They concluded that since both officers believed the life of the officer being attacked was in jeopardy, the use of force by the other was consistent with the department’s use-of-force and self-defense policies.

“Due to the sudden and violent nature of Mr. Harden’s unprovoked attack, de-escalation tactics were not feasible based on all the circumstances,” the report stated. “The use of force was not excessive because two shots were reasonable under the circumstance to prevent the officer from suffering seriously [sic] bodily injury and/or death.”

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.