DA: Body of boater recovered near scene of deadly crash

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews have found the body of Berkley man who had been missing since a weekend boating crash on Mount Hope Bay.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office Wednesday confirmed on Twitter that the State Police Marine Unit was able to recover Marc Hanoud’s body from 38 feet below the water near the site of Saturday’s deadly boating crash.

The body of Marc Hanoud, 35, of Berkley, has been recovered near the site of the fatal boating incident which occurred on Saturday. The State Police Marine Unit were able to recover the deceased from 38 feet below the water. We thank all those agencies involved in the search. — Bristol DA (@BristolDA) October 2, 2019

Hanoud had been missing since he and his passenger were ejected from his powerboat in Mount Hope Bay. Investigators believe Hanoud crashed after hitting a wave while traveling at a high rate of speed.

Marc Hanoud’s Boat (Family Photo)

Hanoud’s passenger, Brent Osbourne, 42, of Middleboro, was pulled from the water by another boater and rushed to shore. Authorities said he was later pronounced dead at St. Anne’s Hospital.

The Coast Guard suspended the search for Hanoud Sunday, but boaters continued the efforts in the days since.

Hanoud’s father Marty Hanoud told Eyewitness News his son was an experienced boater who was doing what he loved.

“My son was loved by many people. He loved the idea of going fast and that was his life,” he said. “We all miss him and love him and hope he is in a better place.”