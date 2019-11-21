Customers confused by Fall River appliance store’s sudden closure

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River appliance store has abruptly shut its doors for good — leaving customers waiting for prepaid deliveries in the dark.

Nate Lions Appliance World has gone out of business, according to a sign posted on the store’s front door.

The sudden closure was stunning to customer Tim Walsh — who purchased a brand new refrigerator on Saturday for $488.

“I went in — the guy was all smiles and hand-picked out the fridge. I gave him the money and filled out the form,” Walsh said.

Walsh said the fridge as supposed to arrive on Wednesday, but later learned of the store’s sudden closure when it didn’t show up.

He’s now left in limbo wondering if he will ever receive his new fridge — or get his money back.

“It just seems like, you know, why would you take people’s money if you’re going out of business?” he questioned.

Another customer showed Eyewitness News a receipt for more than $3,000 worth of brand-new kitchen appliances. She said she paid for them in full and believes she’s out of luck.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Nate Lions to find out more about the store’s closure but has yet to hear back.

Walsh and several other customers tell Eyewitness News they’ve already filed complaints with the attorney general’s office.