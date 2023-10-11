DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — An apparent job posting for the Crumbl Cookies in Dartmouth has sparked outrage online.

The job posting, which was advertised on Facebook, claimed the shop was hiring “urgently” for an overnight shift and included a list of responsibilities.

It also stated that, in order to be considered for the job, prospective hires must complete a five-hour unpaid “trial shift.”

The job posting was not listed on an official Crumbl Cookies page, but instead on someone’s personal page. It appears the original job posting was deleted and replaced with another that does not make mention of the supposed “trial shift.”

12 News reached out to the Dartmouth shop regarding the job posting but has not yet heard back.

Though it did not mention the Dartmouth shop specifically, the Utah-based chain said it has been made aware of a recent job posting that required potential employees to work an unpaid trial shift.

“This is unacceptable,” Crumbl Cookies said in a statement. “The franchisee was not authorized to post the message; therefore, we have taken appropriate and swift action. Based on our initial investigation, we do not believe that anyone completed an unpaid trial shift.”

“At Crumbl, such practices are not permitted,” the statement continued. “We require our franchisees to strictly comply with all federal and state employment laws. We are dedicated to ensuring a just and positive work atmosphere across all our stores and will continue to work tirelessly to uphold the highest ethical standards in our operations.”

The Dartmouth Town Center location first opened back in September and is one of several shops to open locally in the past year. Crumbl Cookies has also opened locations in East Greenwich, Smithfield and Foxboro.

This is not the first time Crumbl Cookies has been accused of violating labor practices. The chain came under fire late last year for violating child labor laws in six states, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.