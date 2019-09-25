Crews working to knock down fire at Mansfield gas station

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters from several departments responded Wednesday afternoon to a large fire at a gas station in Mansfield.

Officials say the area Pratt Street (Route 106) and Hope Street is closed to traffic as crews work to extinguish the flames at Canaan Fuels.

Pinpoint Traffic: Interactive Map and Real-Time Updates »

Police say every employee and customer has been accounted for and one person was flown to the hospital with an unspecified injury.

This a breaking news story and will be updated with the latest information as we learn it.

#MPDupdates Firefighter from Norton, Easton, and Foxborough are working hard to knock down the fire at #CananFuels…. Posted by Mansfield, MA Police Department on Wednesday, September 25, 2019