FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at a home in Foxboro Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to Central Street (Route 140) around 5 a.m. and saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof of the home.

Central Street is closed in both directions from Wall Street to Leonard Street while crews are on scene.

It’s unclear if anyone was home at the time or if anyone was injured.

The cause remains under investigation.