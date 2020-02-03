Crews working to extinguish Fairhaven business fire

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters in Fairhaven are working to extinguish a fire that broke out at a local business early Monday morning.
Crews were called to Jackson’s Variety on Sconticut Neck Road around 7:45 a.m.
Heavy smoke can be seen billowing out of the second-floor windows.
A viewer told Eyewitness News she sat in an hour of traffic before she was able to get around the scene.
No word on any injuries.
Eyewitness News has a crew on scene and will update this story as information becomes available.