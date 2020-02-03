1  of  2
Crews working to extinguish Fairhaven business fire

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters in Fairhaven are working to extinguish a fire that broke out at a local business early Monday morning.

Crews were called to Jackson’s Variety on Sconticut Neck Road around 7:45 a.m.

Heavy smoke can be seen billowing out of the second-floor windows.

A viewer told Eyewitness News she sat in an hour of traffic before she was able to get around the scene.

No word on any injuries.

Eyewitness News has a crew on scene and will update this story as information becomes available.

Live Cams on WPRI.com