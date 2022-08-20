MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews returned to Mattapoisett Boatyard following Friday’s six-alarm fire that destroyed numerous boats, buildings, and vehicles.

The fire also left three firefighters hurt, and one civilian injured in the explosion. While firefighters were released from the hospital, the extent of the civilian’s injuries was still not known on Saturday.

Saturday morning, heavy machinery was brought in to clean up the damage left in the wake of the fire.

Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray said the boatyard’s proximity to the water continued to pose problems for the clean-up.

“We’re still hitting hot spots…. little flare ups with wind coming off the water is challenging so it rekindles everything,” Murray said.

Murray said a preliminary investigation led crews to narrow down the origin of the fire to a certain building.

Neighbors 12 News spoke with on Saturday said they were still in shock.

“All of a sudden I looked up and saw the billowing smoke, and I saw the flames,” a neighbor told 12 News.

“It happened so quickly. The flames were going through the woods to the home next door,” the neighbor continued.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.