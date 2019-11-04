Crews responding to plane crash in New Bedford cemetery

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews are responding to what officials are calling a small plane crash in a New Bedford cemetery.

According to the New Bedford Firefighters IAFF Local 841, the plane crashed in Rural Cemetery on Dartmouth Street.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) but has yet to hear back.

Morgan Bernardo, who lives nearby, tells Eyewitness News she heard a low-flying aircraft and when she went outside, she saw a plane nose-down in the cemetery.

Verna Kendall said she heard the crash from insider the kitchen of her home on Weaver Street.

“This is an awful thing too close to home. If it had been closer it would have hit a house,” she said.

“It’s a mangled mess to tell you the truth,” her husband James Kendall added.

New Bedford Regional Airport serves New Bedford and the entire Southcoast region of Massachusetts.

Rural Cemetery opened in 1837 and compromises of 100 acres of burial grounds.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is provided.