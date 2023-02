NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews are working to fix a city water pipe break that occurred Thursday morning.

It occurred around 5:30 a.m. at a shopping plaza on Dartmouth Street.

Several businesses in the area have been impacted by the flooding water.

The city’s Department of Public Works has been called in to help shut off the water.

It’s unclear what caused the pipe to break.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.