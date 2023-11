ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials are working to determine the cause of a water main break that occurred early Thursday morning in Attleboro.

Crews were called to Bishop Street around 4 a.m. and found water flowing down onto Pike Avenue.

The water didn’t go into any homes, officials said, only pooled in their backyards.

The water has since been shut off so there is no more flooding.

Pike Avenue was temporarily shut down but has since reopened after crews cleaned up the area.