SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews are on the scene of a serious crash in Seekonk.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Taunton Avenue and Lincoln Street.

The Seekonk Police Department said the roadway is currently closed and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

There appears to be two cars involved. It’s unclear at this time whether anyone was injured.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.