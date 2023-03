FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — First responders are on the scene of a serious crash in Freetown.

The crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday on Route 140 North and there are serious injuries, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The right lane and breakdown lane are currently closed starting at Chace Road and continuing for about a half-mile.

It’s unclear how many people were involved or what led up to the crash.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.