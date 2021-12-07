Crews respond to serious crash in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Emergency crews were called to a serious crash on Route 18 in New Bedford Tuesday morning.

Officials responded to the single-car crash just before 5:30 a.m. near MacArthur Drive.

The car was seen flipped over on its roof on the median.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured but a 12 News photographer saw at least one ambulance leaving the scene.

Route 18 is closed both ways from Union Street to MacArthur Drive as crews work to clear the wreckage.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.