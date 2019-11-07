Fire destroys high-end summer home on Dartmouth coast

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A high-end summer home on Salters Point has been deemed a total loss after it was destroyed by a massive fire Thursday.

Dartmouth Acting Chief Jake Bettencourt said the home was up in flames by the time firefighters arrived, adding that the neighborhood is one of their “longer runs,” which takes them 10 minutes to get to.

Bettencourt said an adjacent house started to catch fire, and a third home across the street was in danger because high winds helped the flames quickly spread.

The fire was so large, Bettencourt said they had to stop their fire trucks one home away from the house that was on fire.

Firefighters worked for an hour to get the fire under control. Bettencourt said no one was inside any of the homes since they’re seasonal occupants.

The home that initially caught fire is a total loss. The other two houses appear to have been spared from any significant damage.

The cause is under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office.