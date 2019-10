SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews in Seekonk were called to battle a house fire on Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to a home on Laurel Drive around 9:30 a.m. for a report of a house fire.

When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the roof of the home.

There were reports that a man was inside the home at the time, but he was able to make it out of the building.

Right now, the cause of the fire is still under investigation and there is no word on if there are any injuries.

