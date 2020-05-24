Crews respond to house fire in Seekonk

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) – No one was hurt, but a home was destroyed in an early morning fire on Davis Street in Seekonk.

Fire Chief Michael Healy told Eyewitness News that a son notified his parents of the fire in the house that started in the basement. Calls came in around 4:20 Sunday morning.

Healy said the house’s rural location required six neighboring fire departments to help truck in water with tanker trucks.

The family will not be able to return to their home as it is considered a total loss.