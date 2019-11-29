Thanksgiving night fire damages garage; home saved

DIGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters in Dighton battled a fire in an attached garage at a home on Lincoln Avenue Thanksgiving evening.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday.

Video submitted by onlookers showed a large fire in a garage attached to a home.

Fire Chief Christopher Maguy said firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the rest of the structure.

The residents were home at the time but not injured, and are staying with family in the area because of the damage to the building, Maguy said.

Fire crews on scene on Lincoln Ave in Dighton where a fire scorched through this homes garage. No word yet on if anyone was home at the time of the blaze. pic.twitter.com/DgWv6ETNli — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) November 29, 2019

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.