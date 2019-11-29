Thanksgiving night fire damages garage; home saved

DIGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters in Dighton battled a fire in an attached garage at a home on Lincoln Avenue Thanksgiving evening.
The fire was reported shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday.
Video submitted by onlookers showed a large fire in a garage attached to a home.
Fire Chief Christopher Maguy said firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the rest of the structure.
The residents were home at the time but not injured, and are staying with family in the area because of the damage to the building, Maguy said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.