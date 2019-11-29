Live Now
Watch The Rhode Show

Thanksgiving night fire damages garage; home saved

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DIGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters in Dighton battled a fire in an attached garage at a home on Lincoln Avenue Thanksgiving evening.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday.

Video submitted by onlookers showed a large fire in a garage attached to a home.

Fire Chief Christopher Maguy said firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the rest of the structure.

The residents were home at the time but not injured, and are staying with family in the area because of the damage to the building, Maguy said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com