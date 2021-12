SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Drivers should avoid Route 6 in Seekonk if possible as crews work to fix a gas leak.

The call came in just after noon Thursday.

The right lane of Highland Avenue is currently closed on the westbound side, just beyond the Fall River Avenue split. Traffic is backed up in the area as a result.

Police say Eversource has responded to the scene, along with mutual aid from Rehoboth.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.