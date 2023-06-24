NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A fire broke out at a New Bedford laundry service on Myrtle St. early Saturday morning.

The New Bedford Fire Department said they responded to a reported dryer fire with flames extending to the roof of Purity Services around 5:40 a.m. Saturday.

The initial fire was put out within 10 minutes and the remainder was out within 40 minutes, according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is not considered suspicious.