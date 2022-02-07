Crews respond to fire at Attleboro business

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials are working to determine what caused a fire at an Attleboro business overnight.

Firefighters responding to Sensata Technologies on Pleasant Street around midnight saw smoke coming from the third floor of the building.

Attleboro Deputy Fire Chief Dennis Perkins says there was an electrical machine fire on the third floor, but the sprinklers were able to contain the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators estimate the fire caused between $75,000 and $100,000 in damage.

