SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — A car went up in flames on I-195 in Seekonk late Thursday night.

Crews responded to the westbound lanes near the Rehoboth border around 11 p.m.

A 12 News crew on scene said it appeared the driver got out safely and no ambulance was called.

Two tow trucks helped block the high-speed lanes while crews worked to extinguish the fire.

No word on what may have caused the fire.