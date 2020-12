FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A boat fire broke out in Fall River early Monday morning.

Crews were seen working on a tugboat docked along the Taunton River, north of the Braga Bridge around 5 a.m.

According to the fire chief, the call came in from the Somerset side of the river who saw the flames on the boat.

No one was on the boat at the time of the fire resulting in no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.