FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police said there was a crash between a police cruiser and a motorcycle at the intersection of Locust St. and Robeson St. on Saturday night.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m., according to police.

Police said “all parties involved in the accident were transported to area hospitals for further treatment.”

The accident reconstruction unit responded to process the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as soon as we learn more.