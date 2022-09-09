ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — It wasn’t an ideal commute home for one driver in Attleboro early Friday morning.

A man said he was driving home from work in Boston on I-95 south when he noticed his car started smoking around 2 a.m.

He said he pulled over immediately and that’s when his car became fully engulfed in flames. He was able to get out unharmed.

“A series of unfortunate events for me tonight. I’m OK, I’m healthy, I’m not burnt,” he recalled. “I have work tomorrow, may be a little bit late for my day job.”

No word on what caused the car to catch fire.