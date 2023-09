NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews are currently on the scene of a three-alarm fire in North Attleboro.

The fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. Monday on Moran Street.

Heavy smoke was seen billowing from the building which is creating a heavy haze in the area.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

12 News is on scene gathering more information. Check back for updates.

#BreakingNews three alarm fire on Moran Street in North Attleboro.



Just arrived on scene you can see the white smoke creating a heavy haze.



Crews still working on the structure @wpri12 we are live at noon with the latest pic.twitter.com/KSIWF7aZJP — Joe Cortese “Cortez” (@JoeNews42) September 25, 2023