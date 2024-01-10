MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Five people are without a home, after a fire in Mansfield on Wednesday evening.

In a post on social media, the fire department said they received a 911 call just before 5 p.m. reporting that there was smoke coming from a home on Jewell Street.

When crews arrived on scene, there were flames coming out of the home’s roof.

The Mansfield Fire Department thanked the North Attleboro, Foxborough and Wrentham fire departments among other communities for providing mutual aid.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation, but they do not believe it is suspicious.