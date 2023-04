TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out Saturday morning at a home on Cohannet Street in Taunton.

According to Deputy Chief Jason Boiros, the homeowner noticed smoke and called 911. When crews arrived, they found flames in a second-floor bedroom.

There were no injuries, but the room sustained some damage, Boiros told 12 News.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.