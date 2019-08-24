Crews investigate serious crash in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A woman was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital in critical condition.

It happened on South Main Street near Camp Street around 2:30 Saturday morning.

Firefighters say the car flipped several times before bursting into flames. It took crews more than 15 minutes to get the driver out of the car, according to firefighters.

By her position in the car, she was on the bottom, what would be the street, the side of the car, ” says Deputy Fire Chief Dennis Perkins. “The fire was above her. She was not significantly burned but she was heavily exposed to smoke,” Perkins says. Her condition is unknown at this time. She was in critical condition when they left the scene.”

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

