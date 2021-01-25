Crews extinguish North Attleboro house fire

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A fire broke out at a home in North Attleboro early Monday morning.

Crews responded to the home at 11 Village Way just before 4 a.m. and Chief Christopher Coleman said they had a little trouble putting it out because it was in a crawl space.

According to Coleman, the fire started in a wall behind the home’s fireplace but the damage was confined to just a bathroom and bedroom with the main part of the home still livable.

No word on how many people were inside and the cause remains under investigation.

