Crews extinguish fast-moving fire in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fire crews in Fall River responded to a fast-moving fire Thursday night.

Crews responded to a triple-decker on Buffington Street just before 8 p.m. and saw fire coming from the kitchen on the second floor before spreading to the third floor.

The flames got out of control at times, according to firefighters.

“The owner that was in that apartment had said that he smelt something burning inside the kitchen so when he went to move the pot, the flame was still on it. He went to move the pot thinking it was water and it was oil,” Fire Chief Michael Costa said. “So that’s what started the fire.”

According to Costa, the small size of the kitchen and the window being open caused the fire to spread quickly.

Everyone was able to get out of the home safely.