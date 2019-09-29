Coast Guard suspends search for missing man in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — One person was killed and another is still missing after a boating accident Saturday afternoon in Fall River.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, around 5:30 p.m., several 911 calls were received after a boat crash happened in Mount Hope Bay. Two men were ejected from the boat as a result.

The boat was being operated by Marc Hanoud, 35, of Berkley, Mass. Investigators believe that Hanoud crashed after hitting a wave in the ocean while going at a high rate of speed.

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for Hanoud as of 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The other person on the boat, Brent Osborne, 42, of Middleboro, was found in the water by another boater and taken to shore. He was then rushed to St. Anne’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident remains active and is still under investigation by State Police Troopers assigned to the Bristol County DA’s Office, the Massachusetts Environmental Police Boat Accident Bureau, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Fall River Police.