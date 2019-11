SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews continued demolition at the former Brayton Point power plant Sunday morning.

Just after after 12 p.m., a large portion of a building came down, including the old power unit number three.

Crews said the demolition work was scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In March, three chimneys at the property were taken down. A month later, the two large cooling towers were imploded.