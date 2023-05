ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Several communities are on scene battling a brush fire that broke out in Attleboro this morning.

The fire is in the area between Brookside Drive and Boston Street.

A 12 News crew on scene said North Attleboro Firefighters sent a drone up in the air to monitor the fire.

#HappeningNow Fire crews are working on a brush fire in Attleboro #MAfire @JWheelz99 is with one crew over by Brookside drive, I’m over on Boston st. with another.

Speaking with members on scene, the fire is somewhere inside the circle on the map. Details to come @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/pdqdNKDpBM — Joe Cortese “Cortez” (@JoeNews42) May 14, 2023

Right now, there is no information of what may have caused the fire, or if anyone is injured.

12 News has a crew on scene and will update this story when more information is available.