Crews able to contain Fall River mill fire

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters in Fall River are were able to contain a mill fire that broke out Tuesday morning.

Crews responding to 1 Middle St. shortly after 8 a.m. found smoke showing from one of the upper floors of the mill.

Fall River Fire Chief says the blaze started on the second floor and moved to the third.

Residents who live nearby tell Eyewitness News the building has been vacant. Police are currently going door to door to try and learn more information.

No injuries have been reported and there is no immediate sign of what caused the fire.