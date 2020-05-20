At least 13 displaced, firefighter injured in 3-alarm New Bedford fire

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A three-alarm fire broke out in neighboring triple-deckers in New Bedford Wednesday morning.

New Bedford Deputy Fire Chief Scott Kruger says the first calls came in around 8 a.m. for reports of black smoke at the corner of North Front Street and Tallman Street. He says the fire had been burning already for quite some time.

Around 10 a.m. flames were still seen shooting out of the roof of 317 North Front St. causing the roof to collapse. The first floor of the that triple-decker once housed “The Pub,” which has been closed for years. The sign is still visible from the street.

(Story continues below)

Preliminary investigation shows the fire started at the house behind “The Pub” on Tallman Street and spread.

New Bedford Fire Chief says one firefighter had burns to the hands, and there were no known injuries among residents displaced.

According to the Salvation Army of Massachusetts, at least nine children are displaced and at least four adults. The Red Cross was on scene to assist them.

This fire started at the end of the shift for overnight firefighters who battled another fire just after midnight nearby on Ashley Blvd.

Kruger said firefighters rescued a woman in her mid-30s from the burning apartment and EMT’s resuscitated her. She was rushed to St. Luke’s and then Rhode Island Hospital.

The cause of both fires are still being investigated.

Marissa Rebelo via ReportIt!

Marissa Rebelo via ReportIt!

Marissa Rebelo via ReportIt!

Marissa Rebelo via ReportIt!

This is a Breaking News story, Eyewitness News is on scene gathering more information. check back for updates.