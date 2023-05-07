DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews in Dartmouth battled a massive fire at the former Hawthorne Country Club on Tucker Road.

Firefighters were first called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

“Initial crews responded to heavy fire and heavy smoke,” Dartmouth District 2 Fire Chief Eric Turcotte said. “Crews were able to put out the fire in about two hours.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said traffic headed south on Tucker Road had to be detoured up Allen Street while firefighters worked to put out the flames.

The country club has been vacant for a few years now, according to fire officials.

“It hasn’t been used in a while,” Turcotte said. “It does appear the building will be a total loss though.”

Turcotte said no firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.