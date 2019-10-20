Crews battle early morning fire at industrial park

Closings & Delays
FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — Fire crews in Freetown were called to an industrial park after heavy smoke was seen coming from the area early Sunday morning.

Just after 6:30a.m., both Freetown Fire and Police Departments responded to the Assonet Industrial Park. When they arrived, they found smoke and fire was coming from the Excel Recycling Plant off of Ridge Hill Road.

The fire department was on scene for several hours, as the scene was cleared around 1 p.m.

There were no injuries and the fire does not appear suspicious at this time.

The fire is now under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Freetown Police and Fire Departments.

