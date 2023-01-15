DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police are investigating a car crash on Sunday morning that temporarily shut down part of the road.

Just before 8:30 a.m., police along with other emergency personnel, were called to Rt. 6, near Maine Ave. for a report of vehicle crashing into a utility pole.

When they arrived on scene, they found the driver, a 19-year-old from New Bedford, had went off the road and hit the pole.

The impact of the crash caused the pole to crack at the bottom.

Officers detoured traffic in the area for about 20 minutes.

The driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.